Duquesne police find McDonald's-bound drunk driver on train tracks

A man who police say “smelled like a brewery” wasn’t on the right track to get his McDonald’s fix in Duquesne early Saturday morning.

Duquesne police said they went to Route 837 and Grant Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a car stuck on railroad tracks.

There, officers found a 52-year-old man who had been on his way to McDonald’s when he failed to stay on the road and ended up driving on the railroad tracks, the department said on its Facebook page.

“Officers also noticed this male smelled like a brewery and walked as though he was a tightrope walker at a circus,” the department’s post said.

The man was not identified. Police said he was given field sobriety tests, “which he failed miserably.”

The man was arrested for driving under the influence.

