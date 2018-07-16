2 firefighters hurt battling Crescent house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in Crescent Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a house on Main Street, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The two firefighters were seen on a stretcher, WPXI reported.

A man who lived in the house, described as a very old duplex, was also hurt, the station reported. It was not immediately known how badly that person had been hurt.

Others in both units made it out safely.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.