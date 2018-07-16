Pittsburgh employee charged with stealing jewelry from house he was told to board up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh public works employee assigned to board up windows and doors at a Brookline house that was erroneously reported as vacant stole more than $7,000 in jewelry after breaking through a locked front door, according to a criminal complaint.

Pittsburgh police charged John C. Minard, 41, of Brookline with felony theft.

Minard on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and faces a trial in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

Minard, who works as a carpenter in the Department of Public Works, has been suspended by the city pending the outcome of his case, officials said. Attorney Matthew Mlecko, who represents Minard, declined comment.

Minard and another DPW worker were assigned in April to board up broken windows and doors at the house on Brookline Boulevard that was reported as vacant, but turned out to be unoccupied by the owner, according to the complaint.

A DPW supervisor told police that employees assigned to “board up” duty are required to search a house and make sure it is clear of animals and squatters before starting work. They are not permitted to enter if the place is locked up.

According to the complaint, Minard broke through the front door, stole gold chains and other jewelry worth $7,399 and attempted to steal about $150 in change that the owner had stored in a cup.

Francis Monaghan, who owns the house, told police that he arrived and confronted Minard as he walked out of the house carrying the change. Monaghan could not be reached for comment.

The other employee told police that Minard went to the front door first and that he was unsure of how Minard opened it. He said the two split up as they conducted a search and he was unaware of Minard’s activities inside the house, according to the complaint.

Police said Minard admitted taking the change, but denied stealing the jewelry.

The city hired Minard in 2017.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.