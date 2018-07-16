Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh URA approves $40M purchase, redesign of Downtown building

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Pittsburgh is considering a proposal to buy 420 Boulevard of the Allies for $38 million and move several city departments and authorities into the building.
Updated 4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved the $40 million purchase and redesign of a Downtown building that would eventually become the new headquarters for the URA, the Pittsburgh Housing Authority and several key city offices.

The deal remains subject to approval of the housing authority board, which has scheduled a vote for July 26, and Pittsburgh City Council. Council is expected to introduce a resolution on Tuesday.

“We’re sort of at the starting line now with this,” said Kevin Acklin, who chairs the URA board. “I think this is the largest transaction we’ve considered as a board, at least as long as I’ve been here.”

Officials plan to move the URA, housing authority and city offices, including the Fire Bureau and departments of Permits Licenses and Inspection and Planning and Zoning from the John P. Robin Civic Building at 200 Ross St. to the building at 420 Boulevard of Allies after the deal closes. The move would take about a year.

URA Executive Director Robert Rubinstein said it would cost $27.5 million to purchase the building and another $10 million to $12 million to redesign and retrofit it for the new would-be tenants. Pittsburgh would borrow up to $40 million to pay for the purchase and related costs and the three entities would share the debt repayment based on the amount of space they require.

The URA bought the Civic Building in 1952. It was built in 1907 as the former headquarters of J&L Steel. It is jointly owned by the URA, housing authority and city. Rubinstein said officials would seek bids to sell the Civic Building after the move.

Chicago-based M&J Wilkow, which owns 420 Boulevard of the Allies, recently completed an $11 million renovation and was marketing it for lease as offices after the Pittsburgh Art Institute moved out, according to its website. The company, which could not immediately be reached for comment, bought the building in 2014 for $10 million, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

City and authority officials have been debating a move from the Civic Building for more than 10 years, saying it is plagued with chronic malfunctioning internal systems and does not meet current safety standards. Rubinstein said it would cost about $39 million to renovate the civic building and make it comply with safety codes.

He said the nine-story Wilkow building, which dates to around 1925, offers more space to better serve public needs.

One floor would be vacant and available for lease to private tenants, according to the URA. Rubinstein said the three owners would share lease receipts.

“The URA is 72 years old this year and 66 of those years have been spent in this building,” he said, adding that the authority probably met in the Mayor’s Office during its early years. “We’ve never been anywhere else. This is a big deal.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

