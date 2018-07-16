Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Monroeville dodges vote to support citizen-led legislative redistricting proposal

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Monroeville Municipal Center

Monroeville council voted unanimously last week to remove a resolution from its agenda that would have supported a statewide initiative to change Pennsylvania’s legislative redistricting process.

The measure called the state Legislature to create a Citizens Commission, via a voter referendum, for Legislative and Congressional Redistricting, which would be responsible for redrawing senate and congressional lines following the 2020 Census.

Doug Webster, 75, of Monroeville, spokesman for Fair Districts PA, urged council to support the initiative in June. The statewide group advocates for redistricting changes.

Councilman Eric Poach then called for a delay on a vote because he wanted more time to research the issue.

Councilman Greg Erosenko said he would not support it, calling the initiative a “political issue” that is not within council’s job purview.

Poach motioned to remove the resolution from the agenda at the July 10 meeting. Before voting to take the resolution off council’s agenda, Councilman Ron Harvey echoed Erosenko’s sentiment.

“I think they should get it on the ballot and that’s where everyone will get to vote on it. I don’t think whole entire councils – I think that’s a little unfair to us to vote on this to show politics I think … I don’t think it belongs on our agenda,” he said.

There was no further discussion.

Webster was disappointed by council’s decision.

“Gerrymandering is unfair and it produces results that we had last election cycle,” Webster said.

According to Fair District PA’s website, 286 governments, including cities, boroughs and counties have passed similar resolutions supporting the initiative. Another 155 are in progress.

In Allegheny County, eight cities and boroughs have passed resolutions and 15 are in progress.

The state Senate passed its version of the bill that would establish an 11-member citizens commission on June 13. Under that bill, the legislature and governor would appoint members.

The bill was tabled June 20 in the House of Representatives.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

click me