4 flee scene of head-on crash after police chase in Duquesne

Police were searching for four people who fled the scene of a head-on crash after a brief police chase early Tuesday morning in Duquesne.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Route 837, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The four people were in a Ford Flex with limousine plates that had been reported stolen from Pittsburgh, the station reported, citing Duquesne police. A chase ensued when police tried to stop it.

The Ford was traveling north in the southbound lane of Route 837 when it hit another car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was hurt and taken to a hospital.

Police told WPXI that the woman was saved by her car’s airbag and seat belt.

Police told the station they found three guns inside the Ford.

Police dogs were brought in to search for the four who fled, but they found no trace of them, WPXI reported.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

