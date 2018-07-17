Vehicle goes up in flames off Parkway North

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Inbound traffic on the Parkway North may be affected this morning by a vehicle fire in Ross.

Traffic cameras on Interstate 279 near Bellevue Road showed a vehicle off the road and on fire as of about 6:45 a.m.

The fire was reported to Allegheny County 911 around 6:30 a.m. A dispatcher said there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

A fire truck was blocking the right lane while firefighters worked to put out the fire. At 7 a.m., the fire appeared to be out. Firefighters remained on the scene.

Traffic was getting by in the left lane.

As of about 7:45 a.m., the remains of the car had been loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. Emergency vehicles, including a fire truck and police SUV, were still blocking the right lane.

The scene was clear at 8 a.m., and traffic was moving in both lanes.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.