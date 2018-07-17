Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dutch company gets funding to bring lab-grown meat to market

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
A Dutch company says it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021.

BERLIN — A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef burger five years ago says it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021.

Maastricht-based Mosa Meat said Tuesday it raised $8.8 million, mainly from M Ventures and Bell Food Group.

M Ventures is an investment vehicle for German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA. Bell Food is a European meat processing company based in Switzerland.

Mosa Meat has in the past also received $1.1 million from Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

It’s one of several working to produce cultured meat for consumers concerned about the environmental and ethical impact of traditional farming.

Mosa Meat aims to sell its first products in 2021, achieving industrial-scale production two to three years later.

