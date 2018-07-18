Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mt. Washington woman gets up to 15 years for fatal stabbing

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Ashley Henchell
Ashley Henchell

Updated 7 hours ago

A Mt. Washington woman will spend at least five years in prison for stabbing to death in August a man she followed home from a bar, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alex Bicket sentenced Ashley Henchell, 26, to 5 to 15 years in prison. Henchell pleaded guilty in April to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Ryan Carosi.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Henchell admitted to police that she followed Carosi, 33, from Satalio’s Bar on Bailey Avenue following an argument. Outside, she stabbed in him the chest and legs.

A passerby called police to report a man on the ground bleeding near the CoGos on Bailey Avenue about 3:20 a.m., according to the complaint. Carosi was taken to UPMC Mercy where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the bar identified Henchell as a possible suspect, and she told police she’d run from the scene to her home on Cowan Street, ditching the knife along the way, according to the complaint.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

