1,300 Pennsylvanians referred to law enforcement when they tried to buy a gun in last 3 months
Updated 3 hours ago
About 1,300 people were referred to law enforcement agencies after trying to buy a gun in Pennsylvania from April through June, according to state police.
The police report statistics each quarter on the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, which is used by sheriffs, police and firearms dealers to run background checks on people attempting to buy guns.
Those organizations conducted 236,226 checks using the system from April through June, and 2,600 were denied, according to a Wednesday news release. Of those, 1,362 denials were referred to law enforcement. During the same period last year, organizations ran 239,790 checks and 1,545 were referred to law enforcement, according to the release.
Law enforcement agencies initiate investigations when people provide false information on state and federal forms, according to the release. Thirty-six people with active warrants were arrested when they tried to a buy a gun in the three-month period, according to the release.
Many person-to-person gun sales don’t currently require PICS background checks, including many rifles, according to the release.