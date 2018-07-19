Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

15-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by car driven by sister

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 4:18 a.m.
A 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a car driven by her sister in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Credit: WPXI-TV)
A 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a car driven by her sister in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Credit: WPXI-TV)

Updated 25 minutes ago

A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by her 23-year-old sister in Fineview Wednesday night, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Bealleau Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, the girl had apparently jumped onto the hood of a moving vehicle, toppled off and was hit by the vehicle, which was driven by her sister, Breyanna Jemee Fields.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious condition.

Fields was arrested at the scene following an alleged altercation with police.

Fields faces four charges of aggravated assault against police officers. She is also facing charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic offenses.

No officers were hurt, the spokeswoman said.

The accident was still under investigation.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me