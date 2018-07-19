15-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by car driven by sister

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by a car driven by her 23-year-old sister in Fineview Wednesday night, a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Bealleau Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, the girl had apparently jumped onto the hood of a moving vehicle, toppled off and was hit by the vehicle, which was driven by her sister, Breyanna Jemee Fields.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious condition.

Fields was arrested at the scene following an alleged altercation with police.

Fields faces four charges of aggravated assault against police officers. She is also facing charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic offenses.

No officers were hurt, the spokeswoman said.

The accident was still under investigation.

