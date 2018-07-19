Pittsburghers celebrate city's name with 'H Day'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's just one little letter, but it makes all the difference.

We might not think much about the "h" on the end of Pittsburgh now, but back in the late 1800s and early 1900s it was removed by the federal government in an effort to unify cities across the country that end in "burg."

However, Pittsburghers were not interested in losing the defining "h" at the end of their city's name.

The city officials fought back for two decades to have the "h" restored.

On July 19, 1911 — now known as "H" Day — the letter was added back.

City officials took to social media to celebrate the day and give residents a brief history.

Happy "H" Day to...well, us! #OnThisDay in 1911 the "H" was officially restored to the spelling of #Pittsburgh . Removed in 1891 in a federal attempt to unify "burg's", we fought for two decades for its restoration. Today, we remain the only city in America to have our "H". pic.twitter.com/k3YfoIgq0u — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) July 19, 2018

Many buildings built during this time leave the "H" off. Most famously, the Pennsylvanian Railroad Station @DowntownPitt . https://t.co/gGLR6eVgoq — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) July 19, 2018

1758: Pittsburgh 1880: Pittsburg 1911: Pittsburgh #OTD in 1911, the Steel City got its -h back. Happy H Day! pic.twitter.com/2tfcnwsMNN — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) July 19, 2018

Happy 'H' Day! Today is the day the 'H' was restored to the spelling of #Pittsburgh after a 20 year hiatus. https://t.co/c0bS7B8oAe — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 19, 2018

Happy 'H' day to Pittsburgh! In 1890 the federal government dropped the 'H' in all towns that had one, including Pittsburgh. But on July 19, 1911 we won our H back without firing a shot. #shouldbeaholiday — Jack Riley (@K_Jack_Riley) July 19, 2018

Fun fact: PA state reps mistakenly left the 'h' out of our city charter way back in 1816. Come on #harrisburgh . https://t.co/Hw5RG2KRyP — Pittsburgh City Archives (@PghArchives) July 19, 2018

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.