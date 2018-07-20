Pennsylvania unemployment drops to lowest rate since 2007
Updated 8 hours ago
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate kept ticking down in June, reaching 4.3 percent in the third consecutive month of rising employment.
The rate is down a half-percentage point from earlier this year, and the lowest it has been since 2007, according to a Department of Labor and Industry news release. It remains higher than the national rate of 4 percent, according to the release.
The estimated number of jobs in the state grew by 4,000 from the month before, to about 6,017,000 jobs. Leisure and hospitality services had the biggest gain in June, according to the release.
Total jobs were up 1.3 percent from a year ago. Education and health services grew by 33,600 jobs over the year, while mining and logging grew by 2,000 jobs, according to the release.
