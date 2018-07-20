Two design firms hired for $1.1B Pittsburgh International overhaul

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has hired two firms to design the new landside terminal as part of a $1.1 billion overhaul at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The board voted Friday to hire San Francisco-based Gensler and Omaha-based HDR to design the new landslide terminal for $15 million — an amount that will increase.

Gensler designed the 32-story Tower at PNC Plaza in Downtown Pittsburgh as well as Incheon International Airport in Korea. The firm has offices in 46 cities worldwide, including in Pennsylvania.

“Our tact is to think of the passenger experience and look for airports…that we can partner with and really elevate the passenger experience,” said Ty Osbaugh, Gensler aviation leader and principal.

HDR has worked on the Honolulu International Airport modernization, and locally, the Greenfield Bridge replacement project in Pittsburgh’s East End. The firm has more than 200 offices worldwide, including one in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Madrid-based luis vidal + architects, a subcontractor, will be primarily responsible for the concept design, Cassotis said. Gensler will take the lead on executing the design.

The firm designed the award-winning Terminal 2 at London’s Heathrow Airport and is currently working on designs at the Denver, Boston Logan and Dallas-Fort Worth airports.

“We are very aware of the fact that we need to get this right,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said. “We need teams who can listen, who can also have a really strong sense of what they believe, defend it, and can advise us as well as react to us.”

Gensler and HDR have worked together on several projects in Chicago. HDR and Vidal’s firm have worked together on many projects.

Another 15 local firms are involved in the team, including 11 that are Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms.

“We were really impressed with the way they sought, solicited and chose the way they did,” Cassotis said. “This represents a lot of Pittsburgh as well as a lot of international experience.”

Eleven firms responded to a request for qualifications in January, and airport officials invited four to submit proposals.

The firms plan to reveal the initial design concept early next year. The process will involve public involvement, Cassotis said. The public can also submit comments online .

Construction is scheduled to begin next year, and the new terminal is planned to open in 2023 — the year the design contract ends.

“We really want a shovel in the ground next year … maybe Dec. 31 at midnight but something’s gonna happen,” Cassotis said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.