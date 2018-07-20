Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport loses service to Harrisburg

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, July 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
A Southern Airways Express plane at Pittsburgh International Airport is shown before a flight to Harrisburg in January 2017. (PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PHOTO)

Pittsburgh International Airport no longer has a flight to the state’s capital.

Southern Airways Express ended its daily service to Harrisburg last month, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said.

Several other regional carriers that do not already operate at the airport have expressed interest in picking up the service, Cassotis said.

“We know it’s a good market. We know there are a lot of what I would consider to be business and government travelers who want to go back and forth, (and they) don’t appreciate a three and a half hour drive in both directions and would like good, reliable service at a decent pricepoint,” Cassotis said. “So if we find somebody to make that possible, we’re gonna go after them.”

Southern Airwayas launched its daily Harrisburg flight in October 2016, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman. It operated consistently for a month, followed by several flights a month between December 2016 and September 2017. It again operated consistently from Oct. 16, 2017 through June 22, 2018.

Earlier this year, Southern Airways cut service to Jamestown, N.Y. , which started in 2014.

The regional carrier still offers service from Pittsburgh to the Pennsylvania cities of Johnstown, Altoona, Lancaster, DuBois, Bradford and Venango. It also serves Hagerstown, Md., and Morgantown, W.Va.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

