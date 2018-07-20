Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Climate rally scheduled Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 20, 2018, 2:24 p.m.

Young people are planning to march Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh to call on elected leaders to protect the planet’s climate.

The event is scheduled the same day as a youth climate march in Washington, D.C.

The local march is scheduled to start at noon outside the Grant Street office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, and will proceed past the offices of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, according to a news release.

The groups NextGen Pennsylvania and 350Pittsburgh are hosting the event. NextGen Pennsylvania is dedicating $3.5 million to registering young people to vote and is supporting progressive candidates, according to the release.

The group has registered about 11,800 young Pennsylvanians to vote in 2018, the release said.

