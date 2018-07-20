Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lawsuit alleges Washington County jail captain arrested for following proper procedure

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, July 20, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
A city of Washington police officer is caught on security camera allegedly arresting a county jail captain on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
A city of Washington police officer is caught on security camera allegedly arresting a county jail captain on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

A captain at the Washington County jail is suing the city of Washington and a city police officer because she says she was arrested and detained for following proper jail procedure.

Capt. Wendy Harris alleges in the lawsuit that Officer Joseph Moore arrested and placed her in handcuffs “out of anger because he was being told by a female that he could not get his way.”

According to the lawsuit, Harris was working as the supervisor on duty at the jail May 27 Moore brought Benjamin Burgess to the jail about 11:40 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

Moore wanted Burgess committed to the jail. Court records show Burgess was charged for allegedly driving under the influence May 27. The charges were filed two days later.

An officer on duty at the jail noted an injury to the left side of Burgess’s head that was red and swollen with multiple staples, according to the lawsuit. The officer, Adam Leech, called for the on-duty nurse, Ron Markel, to evaluate Burgess.

An attorney for Harris noted in the lawsuit that the jail cannot accept a new inmate if it’s determined that they need medical treatment beyond that which can be provided by the jail. Markel, in this instance, determined that Burgess needed medical treatment and they jail could not accept him – meaning Moore would have to transport Burgess for treatment.

The lawsuit alleges that Moore “became angry and began yelling” upon hearing this and, when Harris stepped in and reiterated jail policy, Moore “became irate and started screaming abusively at (Harris).”

Moore allegedly continued to scream profanities and abuses at Harris, all while demanding he be allowed to leave without Burgess and threatening Harris with arrest, according to the lawsuit.

Harris called 911 to contact Moore’s supervisor, at which point a sergeant on duty at the jail tried to explain to Moore that he could not arrest Harris for doing jer job.

According to the lawsuit: “(Moore) then lunged at (Harris), grabbed her by the arms and roughly handcuffed her while stating he was placing her under arrest.”

Security footage of the incident was obtained through a Right to Know request by Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. It allegedly shows Moore leading Harris through the room in handcuffs.

The sergeant on duty called Warden Edward Strawn and Moore’s supervisor, Lt. Robert Lemmons, according to the lawsuit. Harris allegedly remained handcuffed for 20 minutes “in front of her entire staff and several inmates.” She was released when Straw told Moore to remove the handcuffs.

Strawn told the officers that “on this one occasion” he would allow EMS to come to the facility and look at Burgess – as long as both Moore and Lemmons would leave the jail, according to the suit.

Moore resigned last week.

Harris alleges in the lawsuit that Moore violated her Fourth Amendments rights and subjected her to pain, suffering, emotional distress and trauma and severe anxiety and embarrassment. The lawsuit also alleges false imprisonment, gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery.

The lawsuit calls Moore’s arrest of Harris “an egregious and unconscionable abuse of power.”

Washington City officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me