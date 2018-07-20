Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's Just Ducky Tour fleet deemed safe by owner

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, July 20, 2018, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Amphibious vehicles in the Pittsburgh-based Just Ducky Tours fleet use the same canopies safety leaders cited as a deadly impediment for riders escaping a sinking vessel, though Just Ducky owners Friday reiterated that their vessels are safe.

“In more than two decades of operation, Just Ducky Tours — a locally owned and operated business — has safely toured nearly 2 million passengers around the streets and rivers of Pittsburgh,” co-owner Christopher D’Addario said in a statement.

He said the company has “led the development of policies and procedures that are known as best practices in our industry.”

The statement comes a day after 17 people died when a Missouri duck boat caught in choppy waters and high winds sank in Table Rock Lake near Branson.

The canopies of the land- and water-enabled vessels were cited in a 2002 National Transportation Safety Board report that followed the 1999 sinking of Miss Majestic, an Arkansas duck boat that sank in Lake Hamilton, killing 13.

Investigators who recovered the Miss Majestic found seven dead passengers still inside — four of them pinned against the underside of the canopy roof, according to the NTSB report.

In that incident, survivors told investigators that the canopy was an impediment.

The report said the “metal framework on both sides of the passengers and the continuous canopy over their heads essentially caged them, making escape in the limited available time extremely difficult.”

Pittsburgh’s Just Ducky Tours use amphibious vehicles with canopies. The NTSB reached out to the Pittsburgh company and others as it wrote its 2002 report. Just Ducky Tours is one of several that responded to the board’s inquiry but did not indicate how it planned to keep vessels from sinking if they were to take on water.

D’Addario noted in his statement Friday that each Just Ducky vessel is driven by a Coast Guard-certified captain, and two “properly trained professionals” are aboard during each tour.

Safety advocates have sought improvements after more than 40 people have been killed in duck boat accidents since 1999, according to the Kansas City Star.

“Duck boats are death traps,” Andrew Duffy, an attorney whose law firm Philadelphia law firm handled litigation related to two fatal duck boat accidents there, told the newspaper. “They’re not fit for water or land because they are half car and half boat.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Related Content
Death toll climbs to 17 in Missouri duck boat sinking 
BRANSON, Mo. -- Divers found four more bodies Friday in a Missouri lake where a duck boat packed with tourists capsized and sank in high ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me