Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Steelers, Kennywood deal mutually beneficial to Western Pennsylvania icons

Tom Davidson | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Call it the Immaculate Collaboration.

That’s the consensus of sports marketing professionals reacting to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recently announced partnership deal with Kennywood Park. The deal includes creating a themed area at the West Mifflin amusement park called Steelers Country that features a new megacoaster called The Steel Curtain.

“It’s two Pittsburgh institutions. It ties those positive brands together and solidifies the community,” said John Clark, a sport management professor at Robert Morris University in Moon.

Clark said the union makes business sense for both sides, and it also may signal a future trend for professional sports franchises looking to capitalize on their brands beyond the sports season.

The NFL as a whole has long looked for new ways to remain in the public consciousness and make money during the spring and summer months so it can have a “year-round presence,” Clark said. Starting next year when the themed area is scheduled to open, it also could give fans flocking to the team’s training camp in Latrobe an added Steelers attraction in Western Pennsylvania as football season begins to ramp up.

The Steelers’ partnership with Kennywood is the first of its kind involving a professional sports team and an amusement park, according to team and park officials. Clark and Ronald Dick, an associate professor of sports marketing at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University, said if the local partnership works, expect to see similar ones at other amusement parks.

Across the state, Allentown’s Dorney Park might be a good spot for the Eagles to extend their brand, Clark and Dick said.

“These are your future season-ticket holders,” Dick said of the children who attend amusement parks.

Neither Kennywood nor the Steelers would say how much money is involved in the deal.

“Those details are something we’re going to keep confidential at this time,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise said. “There’s certainly a formalized relationship between the team and the park.”

Such relationships tend to mean more money for sports teams. NFL sponsorship revenue totaled $1.32 billion during the 2017-18 season, according to the IEG Sponsorship Report.

IEG is a Chicago-based firm that provides sponsorship consulting, research and analysis.

Kennywood is owned by Parques Reunidos, a Spanish company that operates amusement parks around the world.

“We are excited to be hosting the Steelers family through this partnership,” company CEO Fernando Eiroa said in a statement. “This new themed area is a milestone in our strategy to integrate sports in our entertainment offering, and we are certain that many fans will enjoy the Steelers immersive experience at our most visited park in the U.S., Kennywood.”

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kingofgonzo.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me