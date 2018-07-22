Suspect in custody after allegedly tossing 33 bricks of heroin, gun out car window in Elizabeth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elizabeth Borough police haven’t found what they suspect was a weapon a man threw into the Monongahela River after ditching about 30 bricks of heroin before he was pulled over Friday night.

Ahmad Craig, 25, of Clairton, is charged with at least three felonies and two misdemeanors, including fleeing an officer and possession of drugs with intent to deliver, according to court documents.

Dive teams were searching Saturday for a weapon police suspect he threw from the Elizabeth Bridge around 10 p.m. Friday. A history of weapons charges means Craig would face steep penalties if he were convicted of another weapons violation, Police Chief Tim Butler said.

An officer initiated a traffic stop about 9:45 p.m. Friday near Fifth Avenue and Bayard Street in Elizabeth after noticing several equipment violations on his vehicle, Butler said.

Craig made a sharp left-hand turn, where officers on Saturday found a stash of 30 bricks of heroin – about 1,500 bags – that they believe he tossed out of the vehicle, Butler said. The bag contained a driver’s license and ATM card with Craig’s name on them, he said.

Police believe Craig threw another three bricks out the window as he crossed the bridge, then stopped and tossed out an object that an officer believed was a weapon.

Craig is being held in Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond.

