Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Suspect in custody after allegedly tossing 33 bricks of heroin, gun out car window in Elizabeth

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Ahmad Craig, 25, of Clairton, is charged with possessing narcotics and fleeing officers in Elizabeth Friday night, July 20, 2018.
WPXI
Ahmad Craig, 25, of Clairton, is charged with possessing narcotics and fleeing officers in Elizabeth Friday night, July 20, 2018.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Elizabeth Borough police haven’t found what they suspect was a weapon a man threw into the Monongahela River after ditching about 30 bricks of heroin before he was pulled over Friday night.

Ahmad Craig, 25, of Clairton, is charged with at least three felonies and two misdemeanors, including fleeing an officer and possession of drugs with intent to deliver, according to court documents.

Dive teams were searching Saturday for a weapon police suspect he threw from the Elizabeth Bridge around 10 p.m. Friday. A history of weapons charges means Craig would face steep penalties if he were convicted of another weapons violation, Police Chief Tim Butler said.

An officer initiated a traffic stop about 9:45 p.m. Friday near Fifth Avenue and Bayard Street in Elizabeth after noticing several equipment violations on his vehicle, Butler said.

Craig made a sharp left-hand turn, where officers on Saturday found a stash of 30 bricks of heroin – about 1,500 bags – that they believe he tossed out of the vehicle, Butler said. The bag contained a driver’s license and ATM card with Craig’s name on them, he said.

Police believe Craig threw another three bricks out the window as he crossed the bridge, then stopped and tossed out an object that an officer believed was a weapon.

Craig is being held in Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me