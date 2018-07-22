Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

A charter bus bumps rear of other bus Downtown, students treated at scene

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

About 28 young people on two charter buses were treated for minor injury after one bus bumped into the rear of the other, Pittsburgh police said.

The 5:50 p.m. wreck occurred near the intersection of Grant Street and Seventh Avenue, spokesman Chris Togneri said.”

Three school buses were carrying ballet students from around the country from Chatham University, which was holding a summer ballet program, to the Gateway Clipper. The second bus rear-ended the first bus, causing minor damage to both buses, Togneri said.

All injuries were minor. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 21 and most were girls or women.

City medics and other officials declared a mass casualty incident due to the large number of injuries, and medics from outside the city also responded to the scene. A total of 9 medic units helped transport patients. Every hospital in the city treated victims, the spokesman said.

The scene was cleared shortly after 7 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Togneri said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me