A charter bus bumps rear of other bus Downtown, students treated at scene

About 28 young people on two charter buses were treated for minor injury after one bus bumped into the rear of the other, Pittsburgh police said.

The 5:50 p.m. wreck occurred near the intersection of Grant Street and Seventh Avenue, spokesman Chris Togneri said.”

Three school buses were carrying ballet students from around the country from Chatham University, which was holding a summer ballet program, to the Gateway Clipper. The second bus rear-ended the first bus, causing minor damage to both buses, Togneri said.

All injuries were minor. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 21 and most were girls or women.

City medics and other officials declared a mass casualty incident due to the large number of injuries, and medics from outside the city also responded to the scene. A total of 9 medic units helped transport patients. Every hospital in the city treated victims, the spokesman said.

The scene was cleared shortly after 7 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Togneri said.

