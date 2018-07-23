Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Minor increase projected for Affordable Care Act insurance rates next year

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, July 23, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Affordable Care Act rates are set to go up by an average of less than 1 percent in Pennsylvania in 2019, according to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.
Affordable Care Act health plan prices could go up by an average of less than 1 percent next year in Pennsylvania, with some plans even seeing significant decreases in price, according to new projections from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

Highmark’s plans are going up an average of 5.4 percent in Western Pennsylvania, spokesman Aaron Billger said. Across the state, the insurer’s plans are going down an average of 1 percent, Billger said.

UPMC Health Plan’s offerings are increasing an average of 2.3 percent across the state, according to rate filings.

Those numbers reflect insurers’ rate requests for next year. Under federal law, state insurance departments review rates and can approve or deny the requests.

The rate increases people actually experience vary widely. For Highmark’s biggest group of plans, rate changes vary from a 25 percent decrease to a 9 percent increase. UPMC’s plans range from a 25 percent decrease to a 22 percent increase.

Most people with the plans don’t pay the full percentage increases each year, since federal subsidies adjust what they pay each month according to their income.

The plans, sold to individuals on the federal insurance marketplace, are often bought by people who don’t get insurance through work. The rate increases don’t affect people with Medicare or those who get their insurance through an employer.

About 389,000 Pennsylvanians had bought the individual ACA plans and were paying their monthly premiums as of April, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data.

Pennsylvania’s relatively low increases come amid uncertainty surrounding the ACA’s future. Congressional Republicans got rid of a requirement that everyone has health insurance, a change that takes effect next year. The change could prompt younger, healthier people to leave the market and rates to rise.

The state’s enrollment in the plans has remained steady despite hefty average increases of 30 percent for 2018 and 33 percent for 2017.

“Pennsylvanians want and deserve access to the comprehensive health coverage that the ACA provides,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Enrollment over the past few years has remained steady, and this fall enrollees will have more choices, despite the Trump Administration’s relentless efforts to dismantle the ACA.”

The state insurance department has said changes made by the federal government have driven the increases, including shortening the time period in which people can buy the plans.

President Donald Trump last year eliminated federal funding for added benefits that had been included in plans for the lowest-income policyholders. The department cited that change last year when it approved an average rate increase of 30 percent for the plans. Increases averaged about 33 percent the year before that.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

