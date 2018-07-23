One student remains in hospital after Downtown Pittsburgh bus crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One student remains hospitalized for “further evaluation” after two buses crashed Sunday night near the intersection of Grant Street and Seventh Avenue in Pittsburgh.

The buses were transporting students in the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s Intensive Summer Program from Chatham University to the Gateway Clipper.

Twenty-eight students, ranging in age from 12 to 21, were transported to area hospitals in what authorities treated as a mass casualty incident, city public safety spokesman Chris Togneri said Sunday.

Three buses were transporting the students when one bus rear-ended another, causing minor damage to both buses, Togneri said.

All but one of the students who were transported to a hospital have been released, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre spokeswoman Meghan Swartz said in a statement.

The school didn’t release the injured student’s name or the hospital, but Swartz said “the student is in stable condition and being kept for further evaluation.”

“PBT continues to work with all students and families involved to ensure they have the necessary support resources,” Swartz said. “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the emergency personnel who responded to the scene with the utmost speed, professionalism and compassion for our students. We also want to thank the team of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre resident assistants and supervisors who were on board with the students and accompanied and supported them throughout the experience.”

The students are from around the country and are taking part in a summer program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.