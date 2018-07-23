Man whose body was found in Wilkinsburg yard Sunday was shot, police say
Updated 20 hours ago
A gunshot wound killed a 30-year-old man whose body was found Sunday morning outside a Wilkinsburg house, according to Allegheny County police.
Police responded to a report of a body in a yard in the 1700 block of Montier Street shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release.
The body was obscured by a row of hedges and shrubs in front of an unoccupied house there. The house’s owner found the body when he arrived to do work, according to the release.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. Someone called 911 about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report gunshots in the 1500 block of Laketon Road, about one block from where the body was found, according to the release.
Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.