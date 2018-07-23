Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Jury convicts man in 2017 killing of McKeesport sisters

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, July 23, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Melodie (Lesko) Robb and Kimberly Lesko
Updated 5 hours ago

A jury on Monday convicted a man in the 2017 double murder of two sisters in their McKeesport home, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before returning a guilty verdict for 20-year-old Kylee Lankford of McKeesport.

Lankford was charged in September in the killings of Melodie Robb, 52, and Kimberly Lesko, 55, in their Gross Street home. A man also was wounded in the shooting but survived.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone wrong, according to the criminal complaint.

Sentencing for Lankford is set for Oct. 18.

In addition to two counts of second-degree murder, the jury also convicted Lankford of three counts of robbery and one count each of burglary and conspiracy.

Also charged in the killings is 20-year-old Miras Kelly II. Kelly is charged with two counts of homicide, four counts of robbery and one count each of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault.

A jury trial for Kelly is scheduled to begin July 31 in front of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

click me