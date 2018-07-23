PWSA issues flush-and-boil order for 4,600 customers in Pittsburgh's North Side

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has issued a temporary flush-and-boil water advisory for about 4,600 residents in the city’s North Side neighborhoods of Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.

PWSA said that it issued the order shortly before 3 p.m. Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

A 16-inch water main split on Brighton Road between Woods Run and Harbison avenues at about 2 a.m., sending water gushing down the streets as crews worked to restore pressure to nearby pipes.

The line that split was 97 years old.

In a statement, PWSA described the water main break as “isolated” and said that service workers had restored pressure by noon.

“However, when there is a decrease in pressure, contaminants can enter the drinking water,” PWSA said in the statement. “PWSA is conducting testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and verify that the water is safe to consume.”

The order calls on affected customers first to flush water by letting it run from a faucet for at least 60 seconds to eradicate any loose particulates from lead pipes. Customers then should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food or feeding pets, officials said. The water is safe as-is for laundry and bathing.

PWSA customers also can access a water buffalo stationed at Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue.

Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should avoid drinking water from area faucets until the order is lifted, officials said. Symptoms caused by bacteria in drinking water can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.

It was not immediately clear when the order might be lifted.

PWSA says it will keep customers informed via robocalls, its website ( www.pgh2o.com ) and social media.

Customer service representatives will be available through midnight each night until the advisory is over. For more information, call 412-255-2423.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.