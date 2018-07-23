Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

GOP group creates fake news with photoshopped picture of Pittsburgh mayor's chief of staff

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, July 23, 2018, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The chief of staff to Pittsburgh's mayor blasted the Young Republicans of Allegheny County for posting a photo of him on its Facebook page that purported to show him him supporting a social media movement that urges Democrats to "walk away" from the party.

The GOP group admitted the photo was fake news but left it on its Facebook page.

Dan Gilman of Squirrel Hill, a former city councilman now serving as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, took to Twitter on Sunday to call the picture "photoshopped crap."

According to Gilman, the organization photoshopped an original photo posted on his Twitter feed in April of him supporting the Pittsburgh Action Against Rape.

Gilman declined to elaborate on Monday.

"My tweet over the weekend speaks for itself and my support for Pittsburgh Action Agaisnt Rape," he said. "Today, I'm focused on city issues, not political tweets."

The photograph also raised the ire of Gilman's boss. Mayor Bill Peduto described it as "photoshopping lies."

The Young Republicans admitted the picture was fake in a Facebook post that has since been removed. The post said they hoped it would inspire the #walkaway movement in Allegheny County. The placard Gilman is holding - #Walk Away - refers to a social media campaign urging Democrats to quit the Democratic Party.

"It is obviously photoshopped and #fakenews," the GOP post said.

Calls to organization leadership on Monday were not returned.

