GOP group creates fake news with photoshopped picture of Pittsburgh mayor's chief of staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The chief of staff to Pittsburgh's mayor blasted the Young Republicans of Allegheny County for posting a photo of him on its Facebook page that purported to show him him supporting a social media movement that urges Democrats to "walk away" from the party.

The GOP group admitted the photo was fake news but left it on its Facebook page.

Dan Gilman of Squirrel Hill, a former city councilman now serving as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, took to Twitter on Sunday to call the picture "photoshopped crap."

nice to see people spreading photoshopped crapEven more disgusting - the photoshopped image is of me supporting sexual assault survivors with PAAR pic.twitter.com/M8ZnKmDVAs — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) July 22, 2018

According to Gilman, the organization photoshopped an original photo posted on his Twitter feed in April of him supporting the Pittsburgh Action Against Rape.

I stand with Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and all survivors. @paarnews 2018 photo shoot pic.twitter.com/0UZ7U5RQVm — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) April 22, 2018

Gilman declined to elaborate on Monday.

"My tweet over the weekend speaks for itself and my support for Pittsburgh Action Agaisnt Rape," he said. "Today, I'm focused on city issues, not political tweets."

The photograph also raised the ire of Gilman's boss. Mayor Bill Peduto described it as "photoshopping lies."

This is unreal. How low can this go? Let's get back to debating issues, not photoshopping lies. https://t.co/930KSWtarR — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 23, 2018

The Young Republicans admitted the picture was fake in a Facebook post that has since been removed. The post said they hoped it would inspire the #walkaway movement in Allegheny County. The placard Gilman is holding - #Walk Away - refers to a social media campaign urging Democrats to quit the Democratic Party.

"It is obviously photoshopped and #fakenews," the GOP post said.

Calls to organization leadership on Monday were not returned.