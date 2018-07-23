Homewood youth charged with fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Wilkinsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 17-year-old Homewood youth is charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 15-year-old last week in Wilkinsburg.

Brandon McFarland is charged with the shooting death of Tyrelle Bowyer, Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Monday.

Bowyer was found shot to death July 16 in South Dell Alley about 7:20 p.m. Police believe he was shot just after 7 p.m.

McFarland is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and weapons violations and will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

Police said McFarland is from Homewood but was living in Rankin at the time of the homicide.

Video surveillance showed McFarland and an unidentified man walking with Bowyer along the 800 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 7:06 p.m. About five minutes later only two men — McFarland and the second man — were seen walking away without Bowyer.

The affidavit also said when interviewed Monday, McFarland alleged Boyer pointed a black revolver at him in South Dell Way. The gun’s hammer was pulled back. McFarland alleges Boyer handed the gun to him as he turned and it went off.

Bowyer was shot in the back of his head, detectives said in the affidavit.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.