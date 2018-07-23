Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Body pulled from river in Shaler was Millvale man, authorities say

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
Authorities pulled a body from the Allegheny River near the 40th Street Bridge in Millvale on Monday, July 16, 2018.
Authorities have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Allegheny River July 16 in Shaler as a Millvale resident.

David R. Stayduhar, 38, was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. near the 100 block of Bridge Street, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of the death were not indicated. The Medical Examiner’s Office and county police are investigating.

A fisherman reported the body to police at about 10:15 a.m. that day,. Pittsburgh River Rescue pulled the body from an area where Girty Run empties into the river, county spokeswoman Amie Downs reported.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

