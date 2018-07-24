Allegheny County Health Department to begin spraying for mosquitoes in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thus far this mosquito season, no human in Allegheny County has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

But some mosquitoes have.

The Allegheny County Health Department on Tuesday announced that it would start spraying a pesticide to kill mosquitoes in an attempt to keep the West Nile virus from spreading to humans.

The health department will be spraying a pesticide between 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh’s West End and North Side neighborhoods. If it rains, the spraying will be done during the same hours Friday.

The pesticide being used is Zenivex, and it is not harmful to humans or pets, the health department said. This is the first spraying of the year; the same product was used last year to kill the bugs. In June, the health department treated 8,500 catch basins with the pesticide to reduce the mosquito population.

On July 2, the first West Nile-positive mosquito in Allegheny County was found in Wilkinsburg, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Recent samples collected from the West End and North Side have tested positive for the virus, according to the health department.

The only human case of the virus in Allegheny County in 2017 was an elderly Pittsburgh woman who was hospitalized for West Nile symptoms. She was the first case in the county since 2015, when three people were tested positive for the virus.

No deaths have been reported since 2002, when four people died of the virus in the county.

About one in five people who are infected with the virus develop symptoms, which include a fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health department officials urge people to protect themselves from mosquitoes by ridding their yards and neighborhoods of standing water, using screens on open windows and doors, and using insect repellent containing DEET to avoid bites.

Anyone who thinks they may be infected, should seek medical attention, the health department said.

