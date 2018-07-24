Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to Philly cathedral

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
In this May 4, 2016 photo, people pray at the tomb at the St. Elizabeth Chapel on the grounds of the National Shrine of St. Katharine Drexel, in Bensalem, Pa. The remains of St. Katharine Drexel will be moved soon to the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Church officials say the new shrine at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia will open later in summer 2018.
A portrait of Saint Katharine Drexel is seen in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Philadelphia. Saint Katharine Drexel’s remains, along with her original tomb, stone and wood cutting, are being transferred from the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Motherhouse and Shrine in Bensalem, Pa., to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia over the summer. Drexel lived during the 19th and 20th centuries and was from a prominent Philadelphia family. She was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2000.
Rev. Dennis Gill points to the area in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul where Saint Katharine Drexel’s tomb will be located Tuesday July 24, 2018, in Philadelphia. Saint Katharine Drexel’s remains, along with her original tomb, stone and wood cutting, are being transferred from the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Motherhouse and Shrine in Bensalem, Pa., to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia over the summer. She was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 2000.
PHILADELPHIA — The remains of St. Katharine Drexel will be moved soon to the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

They will be transferred along with her original tomb from the suburban Philadelphia motherhouse of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. The move is necessary because the order of nuns is selling its property.

Church officials say the new shrine at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul will open this summer.

The transfer of the remains will take place in private.

St. Katharine was the second American-born person to be canonized.

She was born in 1858 into a wealthy Philadelphia family but gave up her life of privilege to establish the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1891. She’s known for her work with African-Americans and Native Americans.

