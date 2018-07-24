Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

East Pittsburgh officer waives preliminary hearing in Antwon Rose shooting

Megan Guza | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Michael Rosfeld
Michael Rosfeld

The East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the June killing of an unarmed black teenager has waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.

Michael Rosfeld, 30, is now set for formal arraignment on one count of criminal homicide on Aug. 22, court records show.

The charge was filed June 27, a week after Rosfeld shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose II as he ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld shot Rose three times – in the elbow, face and back.

Rose, of Rankin, was a passenger in a car that Rosfeld stopped at about 8:30 p.m. June 19 because it matched the description of a vehicle involved in an earlier drive-by shooting in North Braddock in which one person was injured.

Authorities later said Rose did not fire any shots during the drive-by. Backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester, 17, has been charged in the North Braddock shooting.

Initially postponed from July 6 and later moved from Pittsburgh Municipal Court to the Allegheny County Courthouse, the preliminary hearing was expected to draw protesters, who have been active in decrying the shooting since it happened.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

