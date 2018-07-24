Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

CCAC, Achieva partner for community garden

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Groundskeeper Dennis D’Amico, center, points out some new growth to Achieva clients and staff members.
Groundskeeper Dennis D’Amico, center, points out some new growth to Achieva clients and staff members.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Community College of Allegheny County and Achieva are again partnering for a community garden project.

CCAC’s community training and development department has worked with Achieva for more than 30 years to help people with disabilities reach their full potential. The relationship was expanded three years ago to include the South Campus community garden.

Achieva-supported participants help to maintain the campus gardens and greenhouse by weeding, watering and harvesting vegetables and herbs. About 16 adults with intellectual or physical disabilities volunteer for the weekly activity.

Much of the produce will go to the South Campus Food Pantry where, on average, more than 30 students and their families receive food assistance each month during the school year. Extra produce is distributed to students and staff in the cafeteria.

The Achieva volunteers cultivate a garden of their own and get to take home everything they grow.

Dennis D’Amico, CCAC South Campus groundskeeper, helps run the program. He guides the volunteers by showing them how to care for the vegetables, herbs and flowers.

For more information about CCAC’s Community Training and Development program, call 412-237-2723. For more information about Achieva, call 412-995-5000.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me