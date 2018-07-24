CCAC, Achieva partner for community garden

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community College of Allegheny County and Achieva are again partnering for a community garden project.

CCAC’s community training and development department has worked with Achieva for more than 30 years to help people with disabilities reach their full potential. The relationship was expanded three years ago to include the South Campus community garden.

Achieva-supported participants help to maintain the campus gardens and greenhouse by weeding, watering and harvesting vegetables and herbs. About 16 adults with intellectual or physical disabilities volunteer for the weekly activity.

Much of the produce will go to the South Campus Food Pantry where, on average, more than 30 students and their families receive food assistance each month during the school year. Extra produce is distributed to students and staff in the cafeteria.

The Achieva volunteers cultivate a garden of their own and get to take home everything they grow.

Dennis D’Amico, CCAC South Campus groundskeeper, helps run the program. He guides the volunteers by showing them how to care for the vegetables, herbs and flowers.

For more information about CCAC’s Community Training and Development program, call 412-237-2723. For more information about Achieva, call 412-995-5000.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.