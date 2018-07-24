Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

St. Clair Hospital to build $142 million outpatient center

Tom Davidson | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon.
St. Clair Hospital announced a $142 million expansion Tuesday that will bring 150 health care jobs to the South Hills after it opens in 2020.

The keystone of the hospital’s expansion will be a new 280,000-square-foot outpatient center, a six-story building that will be connected to the existing hospital on the border of Mt. Lebanon and Scott in the South Hills.

The project is the largest expansion of the hospital’s main campus in four decades and is in response to a 130 percent increase in St. Clair’s outpatient volume since 2006, according to the hospital.

Patients’ expectations have changed as medicine has evolved, and the expansion aims to meet people’s current health care needs, said Dr. John T. Sullivan, the hospital’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

The center will offer a full range of outpatient services, including labwork, imaging, heart diagnostics, physical and occupational therapies, 10 outpatient operating rooms and 51 pre- and post-surgical rooms.

There will also be underground parking and a commercial pharmacy.

With 2,500 employees, St. Clair is the South Hills’ largest employer, and 150 permanent health care jobs will be added with the expansion, which is estimated to add 1,632 “direct, indirect and induced” jobs to the region, according to an study done by the Allegheny Conference’s Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh.

Donations, grants, and bonds are going toward paying for the project, according to the hospital.

St. Clair Hospital is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kingofgonzo.

