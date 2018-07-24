Pittsburgh Planning Commission briefed on details of Hazelwood Green development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owners of a former steel mill property in Pittsburgh have submitted a design that they hope will lure residents and businesses by offering amenities that reflect future urban trends.

Almono LLC representatives on Tuesday briefed the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on its new preliminary land development plan for Hazelwood Green, a 178-acre property which stretches for more than a mile along the Monongahela River, the largest stretch of undeveloped property in the city.

Hazelwood Green, the former site of LTV Steel in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood, will feature wider sidewalks and streets to accommodate buses, bicycles and pedestrians. It will stress solar power . The developers want high-quality public transportation. Parking will be limited to garages and temporary surface lots that can be redeveloped in 10 years for other uses.

Streets in the development will connect to other parts of Hazelwood. There will be 30 acres of green space including the riverfront, which will be accessible to the public.

“We have to set the bar high now and pull the market into us,” said Rebecca Flora, project director for property owner Almono LLC, which consists of the Richard King Mellon and Benedum Foundations and the Heinz Endowments. “We’re really encouraging mixed uses in all of our areas.”

The plan includes space for homes, offices, light industry and research and development companies. Flora said it will include some retail, but not traditional shops.

“We’re talking directly to tenants, not what a developer would look for but a tenant in terms of developing this side,” she said.

An existing rolling mill building dubbed Mill 19 is being retrofitted for offices and research and development companies. Carnegie Mellon University’s Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute will be the first anchor tenant.

Flora said a 2.5-acre plaza is planned to adjoin the old mill building and. Almono LLC will advertise nationally in August for proposals from developers for property around the building.

She declined to comment on whether land was being set aside for Amazon’s second headquarters, but said she would “deal with that if we get to it” should Amazon seek property on the site.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.