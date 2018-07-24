Westmoreland commissioners to review potential voting systems

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners said Tuesday they will begin reviewing the different voting systems previewed to local voters over the past month and expect to begin negotiations to purchase or lease new equipment for the 2020 Presidential election.

County governments across the state are working under a mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf to have new election systems in place that provide for a verifiable paper trail of ballots cast. Westmoreland County’s decade-old system uses touch screen voting but is not capable of producing hard copies of cast ballots.

Four different companies showed off equipment this summer that meets the state mandate, the last of which occurred Monday afternoon.

“The election folks will seek more details then recommend where to go from here,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

Officials estimated it will cost about $7 million to replace the more than 800 touch screen voting computers in use at the county’s 305 precincts.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli said commissioners will determine which system they liked the best and then start negotiations to come up with the best price. The county could purchase or lease the equipment, she said.

Commissioner Charles Anderson said the county will end up with state of the art equipment for voters to use on Election Day.

“We need to pull the trigger on this next year,” Anderson said.

Elections Bureau director Beth Lechman said voters who attended the open house were asked to fill out surveys to gauge the public’s preferences among the multiple systems showed off this summer.

“Most of it is positive but most of the public likes what we are currently using,” Lechman said.

Westmoreland’s current system allows voters to review their votes on screen but results are electronically tallied from each individual unit.

Each of the new systems demonstrated this summer allows for completed ballots to be printed out and counted in addition to being electronically scanned and tallied.

Hart Intercivic, an Austin, Texas-based company, showed off three different voting systems this week. One system used paper ballots that were filled out manually then scanned electronically and counted. Another used touch-screen technology but printed out completed ballots that were scanned. A third option is a combination of the previous two systems.

All of the systems viewed this summer were certified for use by state elections officials.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.