Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa calls on Scott Wagner to release tax returns

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner Tuesday to release his tax returns, saying Wagner’s refusal to do so breaks with 20 years of state precedent and goes against the interests of transparency.

Costa said Wagner’s background as a businessman, including owning a municipal waste-hauling company in York, makes it even more important for him to make his finances public.

“He professes to be an articulate businessman. Show us and prove to us that that is indeed the case,” Costa said in an afternoon news conference at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Wagner, 62, of York, said during his primary campaign for the Republican nomination that he wouldn’t release his tax returns.

“It’s really no (one’s) business how much money I have or don’t have,” he said during a March interview. “I earned it, I started from scratch. What I do with my money, it’s a privacy thing. But I’ve met all the requirements.”

When asked about potential conflicts of interest, he said, “There are no conflicts of interest — the only perceived conflict would be I’m in the waste business, and I bid municipal contracts,” which he added are publicly viewable.

Wagner’s opponents in the Republican primary, health care consultant Paul Mango and attorney Laura Ellsworth, said during the race that they wouldn’t release their tax returns either. The candidates’ refusals came after Donald Trump became the first presidential nominee in 40 years not to release his returns.

Wagner spokesman Andrew Romeo didn’t address questions about the tax returns in an email Tuesday. On Monday, he told PennLive that Wagner “has been transparent by meeting every single disclosure requirement.”

Pennsylvania state law doesn’t require gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns, but it has been customary for candidates to release them when asked going back at least six campaigns to the 1990s, the Associated Press has reported. Candidates and public employees are required to file less-comprehensive disclosures known as statements of financial interest, which include things like income sources, gifts and business interests.

“Tax returns just have more information. And when you’re running for a high-profile, powerful office, especially the executive branch, you should expect a significant amount of scrutiny,” said Patrick Christmas, policy director for the Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan good-government organization based in Philadelphia. “And I think voters deserve a full and detailed picture of a candidate’s interests, including their financial interests.”

The tax returns provide a fuller picture of the taxes a candidate is paying, along with the deductions and credits they’re taking, Christmas said.

“There’s a much fuller bit of insight around the financial decisions a person has made over time, much more than is in the statement,” he said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has made the first two pages of his tax returns from 2010 through 2016 available and has offered to let reporters review the full returns in person. He has said he will make the 2017 returns available as well.

Wolf established a blind trust for his cabinetmaking business after winning election in 2014. Wagner has said he wouldn’t place his assets into a blind trust.

In the PennLive article, Romeo criticized Wolf for not being transparent on other matters, such as refusing to release an Inspector General’s Office report on Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his wife’s mistreatment of state workers. Stack apologized for verbal abuse of the workers in April of last year.

Romeo also cited Wolf’s refusal to release the state’s bid to Amazon related to the company’s search for a second headquarters.

“If Governor Wolf wants to make this race a referendum on transparency, we like our chances at the ballot box,” he told the publication.

Costa on Tuesday raised the question of whether a 10 percent “sustainability fee” that Wagner’s company, Penn Waste, is imposing on its customers could help Wagner keep more money to dedicate to his campaign.

“Is he asking the taxpayers in those communities, by increasing rates, to help his bottom line and help him create more money for the gubernatorial race?” Costa asked. “Those are questions that need to be answered by Scott Wagner.”

Romeo did not respond to a question about that assertion.

A Penn Waste web page on the fee cites new pressures on the recycling market, including a major change in what materials China will buy.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.