City of Asylum named 2018 Champion in Action

Citizens Bank has selected a Pittsburgh nonprofit as the winner of its 2018 Champion in Action in Social Entrepreneurship and Enterprises award.

City of Asylum, which provides free space for artistic and cultural programming and events, will receive $35,000 from Citizens Bank plus public relations support and media coverage from WPXI-TV and Trib Total Media, parent company of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Citizens, WPXI, Trib Total Media and the volunteer agency, Pittsburgh Cares, will provide volunteers for City of Asylum events.

“Trib Total Media recognizes the tremendous work City of Asylum is doing in the Pittsburgh region,” said Jennifer Bertetto, the company’s president and CEO. “Through the sanctuary programs, literary programs and public art, they are a true Champion in Action.”

The program is part of the Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities program, which is designed to enhance quality of life and the economy in local communities. WPXI, Pittsburgh Cares and Trib Total Media support the program.

