Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

City of Asylum named 2018 Champion in Action

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
From left, Jennifer Tomazic, a reporter at WPXI; Jonas Chaney, the public affairs director at WPXI; Henry Reese, co-founder and president of City of Asylum; Mark Latterner, Pittsburgh market president at Citizens Bank, and Bill Romango, branch manager at Citizens Bank, pose for a photo at Champions in Action on July 23, 2018, at the City of Asylum Bookstore on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
From left, Jennifer Tomazic, a reporter at WPXI; Jonas Chaney, the public affairs director at WPXI; Henry Reese, co-founder and president of City of Asylum; Mark Latterner, Pittsburgh market president at Citizens Bank, and Bill Romango, branch manager at Citizens Bank, pose for a photo at Champions in Action on July 23, 2018, at the City of Asylum Bookstore on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Citizens Bank Pittsburgh Market President Mark Latterner honored City of Asylum as a Champion in Action on July 23, 2018.
Citizens Bank Pittsburgh Market President Mark Latterner honored City of Asylum as a Champion in Action on July 23, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

Citizens Bank has selected a Pittsburgh nonprofit as the winner of its 2018 Champion in Action in Social Entrepreneurship and Enterprises award.

City of Asylum, which provides free space for artistic and cultural programming and events, will receive $35,000 from Citizens Bank plus public relations support and media coverage from WPXI-TV and Trib Total Media, parent company of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Citizens, WPXI, Trib Total Media and the volunteer agency, Pittsburgh Cares, will provide volunteers for City of Asylum events.

“Trib Total Media recognizes the tremendous work City of Asylum is doing in the Pittsburgh region,” said Jennifer Bertetto, the company’s president and CEO. “Through the sanctuary programs, literary programs and public art, they are a true Champion in Action.”

The program is part of the Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities program, which is designed to enhance quality of life and the economy in local communities. WPXI, Pittsburgh Cares and Trib Total Media support the program.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me