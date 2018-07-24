Elderly man dies after being struck exiting 'T' light-rail car in Pittsburgh's South Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the elderly man who died after getting struck by a vehicle as he exited a light-rail car Tuesday in Beechview as Robert Mowers, 71, of Pittsburgh.

Witnesses told police that about 5:20 p.m., they saw Mowers get hit by a pickup truck near the “T” light-rail stop at Broadway and Belasco avenues, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

When officers arrived, they found the Mowers lying on Broadway Avenue suffering from multiple injuries, George said.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital, where he later died.

No arrests had been made and no charges had been filed as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, George said.

The accident caused significant delays on the T and temporarily shut down the Red Line, which reopened shortly before 8 p.m., Port Authority of Allegheny County spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed.