Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Elderly man dies after being struck exiting 'T' light-rail car in Pittsburgh's South Hills

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the elderly man who died after getting struck by a vehicle as he exited a light-rail car Tuesday in Beechview as Robert Mowers, 71, of Pittsburgh.

Witnesses told police that about 5:20 p.m., they saw Mowers get hit by a pickup truck near the “T” light-rail stop at Broadway and Belasco avenues, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

When officers arrived, they found the Mowers lying on Broadway Avenue suffering from multiple injuries, George said.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital, where he later died.

No arrests had been made and no charges had been filed as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, George said.

The accident caused significant delays on the T and temporarily shut down the Red Line, which reopened shortly before 8 p.m., Port Authority of Allegheny County spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me