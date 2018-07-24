McKeesport medical marijuana grower announces expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PurePenn will expand its McKeesport medical marijuana grower/processor facility to grow dry leaf marijuana, with plans to double its workforce over the next year.

“This program has really gotten off to a great start, and we see a very bright future for it,” said PurePenn CEO Gabe Perlow, who announced the plan Tuesday.

The facility has 25 employees and will hire 25 more as it expands, Perlow said.

The company will build a 6,000-square-foot expansion, including a greenhouse, growing by about 40 percent and doubling the available cultivation space, according to Perlow.

The state in April added dry leaf marijuana to the approved list of medical marijuana products. The law allows patients to vaporize, but not smoke, dry leaf marijuana, which is expected to be cheaper than other products.

PurePenn already produces several marijuana concentrates meant for vaporization sold in dispensaries under the brand name “Moxie.”

There’s no set timetable for the expansion, Perlow said. The company wants to take its time after the scramble to get up and running last year.

“We’re not up against a six-month deadline this time,” he said.

However, the company is doing some preliminary tests and plans to make dry leaf marijuana available soon.

“It’s all the same plant, a little bit of an adjustment process,” Perlow said.

The PurePenn facility had its first marijuana harvest in April and has grown to almost 2,000 marijuana plants.

There are 12 approved medical marijuana growers in the state, but many of them have had trouble getting up and running, leading to product shortfalls at dispensaries across the state.

“For a long time we’ve been one of only six (growers) that have had product available,” Perlow said.

PurePenn also announced that it would be donating $50,000 to the McKeesport Community Fund, matching the contribution it made when it established the fund last year.

The fund gives grants to local organizations and so far has funded a wrestling program for young adults and WiFi devices at the Carnegie Library of McKeesport.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.