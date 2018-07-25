Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

6-mile race for kayaks, canoes, paddleboards debuts at Three Rivers Regatta

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:57 a.m.
The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta starts Aug. 3, 2018.
Updated 18 hours ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday recalled the early days of the annual Pittsburgh regatta when the three rivers were a wasteland polluted by industry and sewage outflows.

“I remember when there used to be a fishing tournament and taking my cousins from Philadelphia down to the Point and catching a coat,” the mayor said. “The only thing I was able to catch that day was some guy’s jacket. None of us even had a bite. We’ve come a long way.”

The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta kicks off for its 41st year on Aug 3-5 with its usual lineup of speedboat races, musical acts and family-oriented activities along the Allegheny River and in Point State Park.

For a first time this year, the regatta will feature a paddling competition for canoes, kayaks and paddleboards along the Allegheny River. Regatta Director Derek Weber said participants will compete along a 6-mile course on Aug. 5.

“People that are on paddleboards, kayaks and canoes will actually race on this course to become the champions of this,” Weber said.

Jet skiers, in another regatta first, will light up Pittsburgh’s waterfront at night wearing costumes featuring LED lights and performing to pyrotechnic displays during the USA Jet-Ski Freestyle Championships.

“They will be doing stunts that literally go up to 50 feet in the air,” Weber said.

Formula 1 powerboats, a regatta staple, will return for races on all three days during the NGK F1 championships. Boats traveling at speeds up to 150 mph will compete in preliminary races on Aug. 3 and 4, with a championship race on Aug. 5.

Another regatta favorite - the Alcosan 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race - is back this year with $5,000 in prizes awarded for the fastest, greenest and most creative vessels, and the one that sinks first.

The concert lineup includes 1990s rock band Sugar Ray on Aug. 3, local band The Commonheart on Aug. 4 and country artist Randy Houser on Aug. 5. Performances are scheduled for the Regatta’s main stage in the park.

This year’s theme for the Sensational Sand Sculpture is the Pennsylvania Railroad. Organizers will deposit 150 tons of sand for a sculpture featuring tracks, rails and historical trains that once ran in Pittsburgh.

Visitors can watch water activities while enjoying a beverage at the Yuengling Beer Garden, which will debut this year on the North Shore’s Great Lawn.

The Kids Zone in Point State Park is also returning with games and interactive activities for children.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

