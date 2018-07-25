Republicans chastise young voters as youth registration surges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maybe they know the 18- to 24-year old crowd has rarely been a huge factor in elections.

That calculus could account for the dismissive comments U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Wager, the Republican candidate for governor, have hurled at the age group. But a new study suggested they may be casting ballots in record numbers in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Wagner’s comments went viral last week when Rose Strauss, an 18-year-old Chester County woman who is a member of the Sunrise Group, questioned him about climate change. When she asked whether campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry had influenced his skepticism on climate change, Wagner dismissed her as “a little young and naïve. ”

In no time, Wagner’s comment began showing up on t-shirts proclaiming the wearer a “Young and Naïve Voter,” and supporter of Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

Before it was over, Strauss was featured in a column she penned in Teen Vogue defending her activism and the role of young informed voters.

On Tuesday, Sessions spoke to a group of high school students gathered at a Washington, D.C. leadership conference sponsored by Turning Point USA, a conservative free market group.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported Sessions, one of a host of leading conservatives scheduled to address the group, warned them that many American colleges are promoting policies that are producing “a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes .”

Sessions blasted what he described as colleges’ attempts to muzzle conservative speech and warned the high school students that colleges would attempt to silence them.

