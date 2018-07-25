Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to robbing bank of $111K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to robbing a Brentwood bank of more than $100,000 last September, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Gary William White, 21, entered a guilty plea to armed bank robbery charges before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

White was brandishing a knife Sept. 20 when he entered a PNC Bank branch on Sawmill Run Boulevard. Prosecutors said he removed a teller window, climbed through it and ordered tellers to open several safes. White told bank employees he had a gun and made motions toward his hip.

The tellers opened the safes and backed away, prosecutors say. White then stole about $111,000, placed the cash in a red drawstring bag, and then fled in a vehicle registered to him.

Police said they used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle and a search warrant served at White’s home recovered about $103,000 in a red drawstring bag and the knife used in the robbery. White was not home at the time, but turned himself in Sept. 24 and confessed to the crime.

Conti scheduled White’s sentencing for Nov. 16. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.