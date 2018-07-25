Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to robbing bank of $111K

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Gary William White
Allegheny County Jail
Gary William White

Updated 3 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to robbing a Brentwood bank of more than $100,000 last September, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Gary William White, 21, entered a guilty plea to armed bank robbery charges before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

White was brandishing a knife Sept. 20 when he entered a PNC Bank branch on Sawmill Run Boulevard. Prosecutors said he removed a teller window, climbed through it and ordered tellers to open several safes. White told bank employees he had a gun and made motions toward his hip.

The tellers opened the safes and backed away, prosecutors say. White then stole about $111,000, placed the cash in a red drawstring bag, and then fled in a vehicle registered to him.

Police said they used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle and a search warrant served at White’s home recovered about $103,000 in a red drawstring bag and the knife used in the robbery. White was not home at the time, but turned himself in Sept. 24 and confessed to the crime.

Conti scheduled White’s sentencing for Nov. 16. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me