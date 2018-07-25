Pittsburgh bank robber enters guilty plea

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man who robbed a bank of more than $100,000 has pleaded guilty to robbery charges, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Gary William White, 21, entered a guilty plea to armed bank robbery charges before Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

White, on Sept. 20, entered the PNC Bank on Sawmill Run Boulevard in Brentwood while brandishing a knife and after removing a teller window. White, according to prosecutors, climbed through the window and ordered tellers to open several safes. White, prosecutors say, told bank employees he also had a gun and made motions toward his hip.

The tellers complied with White’s demands, opening the safes and backing away, prosecutors say. White then stole about $111,000, placed the cash in a red drawstring bag, and then fled in vehicle registered to him.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle and a search warrant served at White’s home recovered about $103,000 in a red drawstring bag and the knife used in the robbery. White was not home at the time, but turned himself in on Sept. 24 and confessed to the crime.

Conti has scheduled White’s sentencing for Nov. 16. He faces up to 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case.

