Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
Allegheny

Kraft Heinz recalls 7,000 cases of Taco Bell queso

Emily Balser | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because the products show signs that could lead to a form of food poisoning.
Updated 2 hours ago

Kraft Heinz announced the recall Tuesday, saying the product was showing signs of separation which could allow for the growth of a bacterium that could lead to botulism, which could be life-threatening.

The products being recalled come in a 15-ounce glass jar and have “best when used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

Consumers who purchased this product should return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The company is warning consumers not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms.

People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The company said there have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

