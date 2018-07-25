Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to London start April 2

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

British Airways is returning to Pittsburgh International Airport after a 20-year hiatus to launch year-round flights to London.

Flights to London’s Heathrow Airport will take off four days a week from Pittsburgh starting April 2, airport officials announced Wednesday.

The airport authority will pay the carrier a $3 million with money from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, split $1.5 million a year for two years. It is the largest incentive the airport has ever given.

It marks the first time the airport will have service to London since 2004 when U.S. Airways ended flights to London’s Gatwick Airport.

The flight will operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing London at 5 p.m. and landing in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. A flight will also leave Pittsburgh at 10 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:35 a.m. the next day.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis wants the flights to eventually become daily, she said.

London was the top international city Cassotis wanted to bring to the airport when she took the helm in January 2015, she said. Airport and county officials have taken several trips there.

“We think this is a real turning point for the airport, and we think that it allows for the memo to land more effectively that Pittsburgh is back,” Cassotis said. “Not everybody knows that, and when British Airways picks you, it’s a good endorsement.”

British Airways does not operate in any other Rust Belt cities like Cleveland, Detroit, Buffalo, NY, and St. Louis. It recently launched service to London from Nashville, Tenn.; New Orleans and Austin, Texas.

“They can go anywhere,” Cassotis said. “They can put that plane anywhere. So it’s a big deal. It’s a big relief.”

Cassotis decided on the incentive amount after looking at what Nashville and New Orleans paid for the service, she said.

“It’s a partnership incentive that says we’ve got skin in the game,” Cassotis said. “(They’ve) gotta build up this market and make it work, so here’s a way of taking the sting out of the start up.”

British Airways offers service to more than 130 destinations from London’s Heathrow Airport, where it is based.

“There is a pent-up demand for people wanting to go to not just London but all over the UK, to places like Germany, France, Italy, so we’ll be able to deliver that,” said Simon Brooks, British Airways senior vice president for North America.

The flights will also carry cargo, starting on April 2, Brooks said.

The flights will have an economic impact of $57 million and create 560 jobs, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Several Pittsburgh-based companies including PPG Paints, and law firms Reed Smith and K&L Gates have offices in London, said Fitzgerald, who traveled to London about a month ago with other airport and tourism officials.

“Just a couple years ago, we had one European city — Paris,” Fitzgerald said. “Now we’ve got Paris, Reykjavik, London, and Frankfurt. And we’re going to be bringing on China with charter flights, Qatar with cargo. Pittsburgh is an international city going back to our roots.”

The airport authority awarded $800,000 to WOW Air for service to Iceland and $500,000 to Condor for seasonal service to Germany, which launched last year. It will pay up to $560,000 for two China charter flights next month and could pay up to $1.46 million to Qatar Airways for the first year of cargo service . Startup OneJet received $1 million from the airport and $2 million from county and state loans in 2016 to launch flights to 10 regional cities.

For the flights, British Airways will use the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which has 214 seats, including 25 in premium economy and 35 in business. The airline serves all passengers free meals, beverages, on-demand entertainment and a free checked bag, a news release said.

The flights are on sale now through the British Airways website. A roundtrip ticket for the first week of April from Pittsburgh to London starts at about $700.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Simon Brooks, British Airways senior vice president for North America, speaks Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the announcement of a direct flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to London.
Simon Brooks, British Airways senior vice president for North America, speaks Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the announcement of a direct flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to London.
Passengers walk through the ticketing area at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Tribune-Review
Passengers walk through the ticketing area at Pittsburgh International Airport.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me