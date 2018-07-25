Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to London start April 2

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Tribune-Review
Passengers walk through the ticketing area at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Pittsburgh International Airport is getting a nonstop flight to London starting April 2.

British Airways, which does not currently serve the airport, will run the service, airport and airline officials announced Wednesday.

The airport authority will pay $3 million, split $1.5 million a year for two years, to British Airways for the flight. It is the largest incentive the airport has ever given.

The flight will operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to airline officials. The flight will depart London Heathrow at 5 p.m. and land in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. A flight will also leave Pittsburgh at 10 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:35 a.m. the next day.

The last time British Airways served Pittsburgh International Airport was in 1999, said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. Airport authority CEO Christina Cassotis said a flight to London was one of the first routes she went after when she took over the airport in December 2014.

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

