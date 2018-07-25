Murrysville Concert in the Park set for Aug. 11 with headliner Bon Journey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second annual Murrysville Concert in the Park will bring jazz, rock, country, Bon Jovi and Journey covers to Murrysville Community Park on Aug. 11.

The daylong concert, which took the place of the traditional Murrysville Community Day, will be from 4 p.m. to dusk at Murrysville Community Park at 4056 Wiestertown Road.

Local bands will include the jazz sounds of Erin Burkett , the acoustic classic rock of the Doug Edgell Trio , country, rock and bluegrass pickin’ from The Shiners and classic ’80s rock from cover band Bon Journey .

There will also be food, beer from Rivertowne Brewing and games, along with a fireworks display to finish out the evening.

There is no cost to attend.

For more, see MurrysvillePArecreation.com .

