Cook Political Report updates Rothfus-Lamb race to "lean Democratic"

A political forecasting website has updated its outlook for the race between U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Keith Rothfus, moving it to “lean Democratic” from “toss up.”

The Cook Political Report based its update on a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday that shows Rothfus, R-Sewickley, trailing Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon, by 12 percentage points.

The Cook Political Report describes the state Supreme Court-drawn 17th Congressional District, where the two will face off in November, as “close to Lamb’s dream district.”

The district, drawn by the court after it ruled that old district lines had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans, covers suburban parts of Allegheny County along with all of Beaver County and a corner of Butler County.

The update makes Rothfus, who is seeking a fourth term, the second Republican incumbent seeking re-election in what it considers a Democratic-leaning district, according to the site.

