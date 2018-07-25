Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Frozen bank accounts lead to legal battle in $8 million Carnegie Library theft

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
John Schulman
John Schulman

Updated 2 hours ago

Attorneys for a Pittsburgh rare book dealer accused of selling millions of dollars worth of items stolen from the Carnegie Library are fighting the District Attorney’s motion to freeze his bank accounts, court records show.

A motion filed by prosecutors and signed by Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Cashman froze two bank accounts related to John Schulman’s Caliban Book Shop, arguing that the funds might eventually be needed to pay restitution.

Schulman faces 20 charges, most of them felonies, including forgery, theft and conspiracy for his part in an alleged scheme that saw $8 million worth of rare books smuggled from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Oliver Room over nearly two decades.

The shop owner is alleged to have dealt the books on Ebay and other online outlets. The books were allegedly handed off to Schulman by Gregory Priore, the library employee tasked for 25 years with keeping watch over the Oliver Room, which housed the library’s oldest and rarest items.

The prosecution also sought to freeze Priore’s bank accounts. He faces charges receiving stolen property, conspiracy, forgery and library theft.

A motion filed Wednesday by Schulman’s attorney, Robert Del Greco Jr. challenged the bank account freeze.

Del Greco argued in the motion that defense experts will likely need access to those accounts, and Schulman will need to pay employees and bills, including rent, his mortgage, and other costs.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday.

Preliminary hearings for both Schulman and Priore are scheduled for Aug. 1.

Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office began investigating the Oliver Room in June 2017 after a scheduled appraisal found “multiple items as being missing or damaged,” according to the criminal complaint filed Friday against Priore and Schulman. A closer inspection comparing the room’s contents to the last appraisal done in 1991 found that about 320 items were missing from the room and another 16 were vandalized by the removal of certain portions of the book, according to the complaint.

Police said a search of the Caliban warehouse in Wilkinsburg turned up a number of items taken from the Oliver Room. Receipts seized from the warehouse included 54 for stolen items. Ebay listings by Schulman under the user name “rarebookstore” showed dozens of sales of items that matched those missing from the Oliver Room, according to the complaint.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me